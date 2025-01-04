Taurus: Today is a great day to explore your religious and spiritual interests. Take the opportunity to seek advice from senior family members about managing finances and savings, and apply their wisdom to your daily life. Participating in group activities can help you expand your social circle and make new friends. Your spouse might feel uneasy due to the gloomy energy you bring into the relationship, so try to uplift their mood. Spending some free time reading spiritual books can provide clarity and help you overcome personal challenges. However, stress caused by your spouse could affect your health, so it’s important to manage your emotions carefully. Surrounding yourself with positive thoughts and supportive people will allow you to navigate life more effectively. Remedy: Helping and serving saintly individuals will bring positivity and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.