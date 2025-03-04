Taurus: Start practising meditation and yoga to enhance both physical health and mental resilience. You may find yourself in a financial disagreement with your spouse, as they might criticize your spending habits and luxurious lifestyle. This is also a favourable time to seek your parents' support for new projects and plans. Love is in the air—everything around you will seem brighter and more beautiful! However, avoid being too assertive at work, as it may lead to conflicts. Consider others' perspectives before making important decisions. To make the most of your free time, step away from distractions and engage in activities you truly enjoy, bringing positive changes to your life. Affection through touches, kisses, and hugs holds deep meaning in marriage—you will experience this today. Remedy: Offering Dhruva (a type of grass) at a Lord Ganesha temple will be beneficial for financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.