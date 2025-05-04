Taurus: You may feel stressed today due to pressure from seniors at work and tensions at home, which could affect your focus. Stay alert and avoid getting involved in suspicious financial deals. Your daughter's illness might affect your mood—show her love and care, as emotional support can help her heal faster. Your charm and personality will work in your favour. A senior at work might support you today, possibly leading to a promotion or helping complete a long-pending task. If you’re staying away from family for work or studies, use your free time to connect with them—a heartfelt conversation could bring emotions to the surface. Your spouse will make you feel truly special today, possibly with a pleasant surprise that deepens your bond. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water from the Ganga) frequently at home to help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: Before 4 pm.