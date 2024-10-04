Taurus: Keep your mind open to positive emotions like love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings take control, your mind will naturally respond positively to any situation. Property transactions are likely to be successful, bringing significant profits. However, stay away from any shady business dealings for the sake of your mental peace. You might feel disappointed if a planned date doesn't work out. At work, you could face criticism from your boss over unfinished tasks from the past. Even your free time might be spent catching up on office work. A surprise visit from a relative may disrupt your plans. You might also find yourself in a disagreement with a teacher or senior at school, so it's important to manage your anger. Remedy: To strengthen your relationship with your partner, consider reading the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1:40 pm and 2:55 pm.