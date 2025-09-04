Taurus: Today brings you a chance to relax. A soothing oil massage will help ease your muscles. Married individuals should pay extra attention to their children’s health, as there are chances of illness, which may also lead to unexpected expenses. Good news regarding ancestral property may bring happiness to the whole family. Love is in the air, and you will find plenty of opportunities to express your feelings. At work, you will enjoy support and appreciation from everyone. Remember, self-effort is the key—God helps those who help themselves. Your spouse’s love will make you forget all your life’s struggles today. Remedy: For multiple financial benefits, donate red bangles and clothes to girl children.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.