Taurus: You’ll feel full of energy today and finish tasks in half the time it usually takes. Socialising with large groups will be fun, but be careful—your spending may increase. Take some time to focus on your children's needs. You may feel the presence of pure and genuine love in your life today. Hard work in the right direction will lead to good results. Despite a hectic routine, you’ll find time for yourself and enjoy doing things you love. If you think marriage is just about making compromises, today will change your perspective—you’ll realise how beautiful and fulfilling it can be. Remedy: For financial gains, prepare kheer (a dessert made with milk, rice, and sugar) and distribute it among young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.