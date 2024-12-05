Taurus: Prioritize your health over social engagements today. Avoid making impulsive decisions, particularly when handling significant financial matters. Your family recognizes and values your hard work and commitment. However, stay cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you. Career advancements are possible if you connect with the right people, so focus on building meaningful professional relationships. To ensure an enjoyable evening, maintain productivity throughout the day. Be prepared, though—your partner's lack of energy might disrupt some of your plans. Remedy: Place red flowers in a copper vase to enhance the harmony and passion in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.