Taurus: Expectant mothers should be extra cautious while walking on the floor to avoid any mishaps. Be mindful of your expenses and focus only on purchasing essential items today. The atmosphere at home may be a bit unpredictable, so stay patient. Planning a picnic or an outing can add excitement to your love life. Keep work and personal life separate to avoid unnecessary complications. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. Today, you and your spouse are likely to create a cherished memory together. Remedy: Avoid non-vegetarian food for better health.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.