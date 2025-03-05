Taurus: It will be a great day for your health, as your cheerful mindset will keep you energized and confident. Financial matters look positive—you can successfully raise capital, collect pending payments, or seek funds for new projects. Your partner will be supportive and helpful, but you may find yourself overly sensitive to their remarks. Try to manage your emotions and avoid actions that could escalate tensions. Stay alert in business dealings to protect yourself from fraud. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall will bring joy. However, your spouse may express frustration over a lack of excitement in your married life. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu to strengthen your love relationship.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.