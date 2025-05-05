Taurus: Your health will remain stable even with a busy routine. You’ll succeed in your plan to save money today, managing your finances wisely. Stay away from people who make big promises but don’t deliver—focus on those who take action. You might playfully tease your partner by keeping them on a long call. Professionals who work sincerely may see promotions or financial rewards. Take some time to read spiritual books today—it could help ease your mental stress. Be mindful of your spouse’s small wishes. Ignoring their simple needs, like sharing a treat or a warm hug, might upset them. Remedy: Donate pure ghee and camphor at a religious place to bring peace and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3:15 pm.