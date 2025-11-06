Taurus: A calm and steady day with opportunities to shore up your finances as delayed dues return your way. Relief comes when you share your worries with family, and hardworking Taureans can expect appreciation at work. This is a favorable moment to plan investments or get advice from experienced mentors. The evening brings closeness with loved ones and happiness at home. Remedy: Light a sesame oil lamp in the southeast part of your home for abundance.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM.