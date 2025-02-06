Taurus: You may face a setback due to health issues preventing you from attending an important assignment. However, staying rational will help you move forward. Travel might be exhausting and stressful for some, but it could also bring financial gains. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. You will attract attention and be popular, especially among the opposite sex. Workplace challenges may arise as co-workers and subordinates could cause stress. However, travel will be enjoyable and provide valuable learning experiences. Today, you will have a heartfelt conversation, sharing deep emotions with someone special. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by including milk and curd in your diet.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.