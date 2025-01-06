Taurus: Let go of the past to overcome the sentimental mood affecting you today. An old friend may approach you for financial help, but offering assistance could strain your finances. Guests visiting your home will add joy and warmth to your day. Avoid one-sided infatuation, as it may only lead to heartbreak. Those in creative professions might face challenges and come to appreciate the stability of traditional jobs. While you may plan to engage in activities you love, a heavy workload could prevent you from following through. Your spouse's behaviour might impact your professional relationships, so handle situations with care. Remedy: Enjoy a milk bath to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.