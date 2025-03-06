Taurus: Your hard work, combined with the timely support of your family, will bring the desired results. However, continue putting in the effort to sustain this momentum. The investments you made in the past for a prosperous future will start yielding positive returns today. Stay cautious of both friends and strangers. Your beloved may prefer expressing their thoughts rather than listening to you, which might leave you feeling upset. At work, your dedication will be acknowledged and appreciated. You will have plenty of quality time to spend with your spouse, making them feel deeply loved and valued. Despite past challenges, your life partner will express their affection for you in a meaningful way today. Remedy: Feed cows and brown dogs to ensure happiness and harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.