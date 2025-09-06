Taurus: Make your life more meaningful and elevated to experience the true grandeur of infinite living. The first step toward this journey is letting go of worries. Financially, real estate investments may prove highly rewarding. On the personal front, your spouse’s health may need some care and attention, so stay supportive. In matters of the heart, your bond will reach new heights—beginning the day with your partner’s smile and ending it in each other’s dreams. The day may bring a mix of pleasant and unsettling moments, leaving you a little drained, but don’t let it overwhelm you. Romance will flow like rain—refreshing and joyful—bringing deep emotional connection with your partner. Make sure to rest well and avoid unnecessary stress. Remedy: Begin your day by chanting ॐ क्रां क्रीं क्रौं सः भौमाय नमः (Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha) 11 times early in the morning to ensure peace, harmony, and bliss in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.