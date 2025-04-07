Taurus: You may experience body pain today, so it’s best to avoid any physical activity that could add extra strain. Make sure to get enough rest. Today, you’ll realize the value of money and how careless spending can affect your future. Your charm and ability to impress others could bring you some good results. Be respectful in your relationship—avoid using rude or hurtful words with your partner. During business meetings, try not to be too emotional or speak without thinking, as it could harm your image. You might enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will strengthen your bond. However, your spouse may seem a bit self-centered today. Remedy: Using Gangajal (holy water from the Ganga) is considered beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.