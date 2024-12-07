Taurus: Workplace pressure from seniors and conflicts at home may cause stress, affecting your focus and productivity. If you’re planning to spend time with friends, be mindful of your expenses to avoid potential financial losses. While your personal life has taken much of your attention recently, today you’ll shift your focus toward social work, charity, or helping others in need. However, be cautious with your words, as harsh language could disrupt the harmony in your relationship and create unnecessary tension with your partner. Though traveling out of town might be inconvenient, it could prove valuable for networking and establishing meaningful connections. On the personal front, your spouse’s actions may unintentionally hurt you, leaving you feeling upset for a while. This slow-paced day offers an opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate, giving you much-needed rest and relaxation. Remedy: Share food with blind individuals to overcome challenges in your love life and foster positivity.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.