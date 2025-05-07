Taurus: Develop a calm and positive attitude to overcome hatred, as it can harm you more than you realise—even more than love can heal. Remember, negativity often spreads faster than good. A sudden flow of money will help you manage your bills and urgent needs. Today might bring a fresh start—new clothes, a new look, and possibly new friends. You may even meet someone interesting. It's a good day to begin new plans or projects. Be polite and pleasant to everyone you meet; only a few will know the real reason behind your charm. Your spouse will be especially wonderful today and may even surprise you with something sweet. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairav, and Lord Hanuman to maintain happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.