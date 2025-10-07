Taurus: Your wife is likely to lift your mood today. With smart planning, you could earn some extra money. Spend your free time doing selfless service, as it will bring deep happiness and satisfaction to you and your family. Be cautious in your love life — your partner’s flattering words like “don’t leave me alone in this world” might be emotionally persuasive. Avoid getting into any joint ventures, as your partners may try to take undue advantage of you. Travel plans, if any, could get delayed due to sudden changes in your schedule. Today promises to be one of the most beautiful days in your married life. Remedy: For steady professional growth, avoid shifting your place of worship or family altar (pooja ghar).

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.