Taurus: You may feel emotionally sensitive today, so avoid situations that could hurt you. Seek guidance from elders in your family on financial planning and savings, and try to apply their advice in daily life. A gift from a relative abroad will bring happiness. Love life looks bright, filling your day with joy. Be cautious while signing any business or legal documents—read them carefully. Your quick response to problems will earn you appreciation. The affection of your spouse will make you forget all past struggles and hardships. Remedy: Maintain good health by helping leprosy patients and extending care to people with hearing or speech impairments.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.