Taurus: Your short temper may land you in trouble today, so try to stay calm. Long-term investments, however, promise substantial gains. A visit to a religious place or to a relative is likely. If you don’t let the chance slip by, today could become unforgettable in matters of love. Financial investments made today will be profitable, though you may face some resistance from your partners. Spending time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful spiritual place can help you avoid unnecessary disputes and bring inner calm. By the end of the day, you’ll realise the true joy of being with your soulmate—and yes, your spouse is that special one. Remedy: Nurture a money plant by pouring water into it.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.