Taurus: Start your day with yoga and meditation — it will help you stay energetic and focused throughout the day. Avoid spending too much money just to impress others. Today, your attention will mostly be on your children and family. You'll be in a joyful mood, spreading love and positivity all around. Work-related stress might still be on your mind, which could leave you with little time for your loved ones. However, your charming and friendly nature will win hearts wherever you go. Your married life will feel especially beautiful and fulfilling today. Remedy: For success in your career, clean the entrance of your house with fresh water early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.