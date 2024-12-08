Taurus: Consider attending a social gathering to lift your spirits and change your mood. For those who are employed, you'll need a steady income, but past unnecessary spending may leave you short. This is a great time to engage in activities with younger people. Personal matters will be well under control. Today, you'll recognize that your success at work is thanks to the support of your family. If you go shopping, avoid overspending. It seems your spouse feels fortunate to have you—make the most of this special moment today. Remedy: Show respect and kindness to women outside your family or close circle, and this will help improve your finances.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.