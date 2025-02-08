Taurus: Focus your energy on self-improvement projects that help you grow into a better version of yourself. You may feel a strong urge to earn quick money, but be mindful of the risks involved. Your charm and intelligence will work in your favor, allowing you to influence others positively. Even if love brings disappointment, don’t let it shake your spirit. Children born under this zodiac sign will spend the day engaged in sports, so parents should keep an eye on them to prevent injuries. Your spouse’s rude behavior may test your patience today, but after a busy day with others, you’ll make time to reconnect with them in the evening. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by occasionally gifting red clothing to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.