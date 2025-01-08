Taurus: For all-round development, focus on physical education along with mental and moral growth. A healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is recommended for long-term benefits. Be mindful of others' feelings and try to adapt to your family's needs. Sharing sweet moments, like enjoying candyfloss or toffees, with your beloved is on the cards. If your partner fails to keep a promise, avoid getting upset—have an open conversation to resolve issues. Avoid making hasty decisions that you might regret later. Today, you will experience the true joy of being married. Remedy: Maintain harmony in the family by keeping a white-light zero-watt bulb switched on in the Northwest direction.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.