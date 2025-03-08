Taurus: Take advantage of this wonderful day to engage in activities that boost your confidence and well-being. You may come across several financial opportunities—carefully evaluate the pros and cons before committing. Be cautious of individuals who make empty promises but fail to deliver. If your partner seeks commitment, be honest about what you can realistically uphold. Avoid spending too much time on unimportant matters today. Your spouse will display a kind and loving side, bringing warmth to your relationship. While sharing your experiences, stay authentic and avoid exaggeration. Remedy: Refrain from consuming alcohol within the family to promote harmony and happiness. The Sun, a sattvic planet, encourages purity and is opposed to tamasic influences.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.