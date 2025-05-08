Taurus: You may feel a bit tired, both mentally and physically. Taking some rest and eating healthy food will help restore your energy. An old friend might give you a useful business tip today—if you act on it, you could see good profits. Some unexpected but happy news from your children will lift your spirits. A surprise message may leave you smiling and even dreaming sweetly. Stay focused—hard work and patience will help you achieve your goals. Don’t waste time going back to things that no longer matter. Move forward instead of repeating the past. Your spouse will bring warmth, love, and enthusiasm into your day. Remedy: To boost your health, keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.