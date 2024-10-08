Taurus: Today, your health is likely to be good, allowing you to enjoy some time playing with friends. If you've been working on securing a loan for a while, today could bring you success. Try not to let family tensions distract you; tough times often teach valuable lessons. Instead of dwelling on self-pity, focus on learning from life. There might be some issues at home, but avoid criticizing your partner over small matters. If you've been wanting to speak to someone at work, today could be the day it happens. Several urgent matters may require your attention today, and financial concerns might create tension with your spouse. Remedy: Recite the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns in praise of Goddess Mahalakshmi to strengthen mutual understanding and trust between you and your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.