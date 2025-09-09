Taurus: You are likely to enjoy good health today, which will boost your chances of success. Still, be careful to avoid habits that could drain your energy. An old friend may seek financial help, but lending money might strain your own financial stability. Spend some time helping children with their homework—it will strengthen your bond with them. On the personal front, harsh words from your partner could upset your mood. At work, you may feel isolated, as colleagues and associates might not be able to offer much support despite their willingness. By night, you may prefer stepping out for a walk on the terrace or in a park to relax your mind. Your spouse may remain overly occupied with work, leaving you feeling neglected and upset. Remedy: Gift white and black roses to your partner to bring growth and harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.