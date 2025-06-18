Today’s Horoscope, December 21, 2025: Zodiac Insights and Auspicious Timings

Aries
Today, you will be brimming with energy, enabling you to complete tasks in nearly half the time you usually require. Financially, you remain on strong footing, and the favourable alignment of planets and nakshatras may open up several opportunities to increase your income. Your high spirits and enthusiasm are likely to yield positive results and help ease tensions at home. Be mindful of your attire today—wearing something your partner dislikes could unintentionally upset them. Elderly natives of this zodiac sign may find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time. After a challenging phase, married life is set to bring a sense of relief and comfort. Cooking something special together with your partner could further add warmth and excitement to your relationship. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle is believed to enhance harmony and affection in your love life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Taurus
Excessive worry and stress may take a toll on your health and could lead to issues such as hypertension, so it is important to remain calm and composed. The day is favourable for purchasing items or making investments that are likely to appreciate in value. You may encounter a few challenges today, but it would be wise to stay practical and not expect unrealistic support from others. Romance will dominate your thoughts and emotions, bringing warmth to your personal life. The day is also suitable for visiting a lawyer or seeking legal advice, if required. Family disagreements could have some impact on your married life, but by the end of the day, you will realise that your loved ones remain your greatest and most dependable source of happiness and joy. Remedy: Wearing red-coloured clothing more frequently is believed to support better health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Gemini
Practising meditation and yoga will bring both spiritual fulfilment and physical well-being. Advice from your father is likely to prove valuable at the workplace today. The situation at home may not be as smooth as you expect, and there is a possibility of arguments or disagreements within the family. In such moments, it will be important to remain calm and exercise self-control. Your charm and expressive eyes will captivate your partner and deepen romantic bonds. While it is essential to keep pace with time and responsibilities, do not overlook the importance of family—spending quality time with loved ones will bring emotional satisfaction. Today, you may rediscover the true meaning of the vows you took in marriage, realising once again that your spouse is truly your soulmate. Ending the day by watching a good movie at a comfortable multiplex could be a perfect way to relax and unwind. Remedy: Flow an empty earthen pot with its lid in running water to enhance career prospects. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Cancer
Outdoor activities may leave you feeling tired and stressed today. You may feel an urge to earn quick money, but unexpected responsibilities could disrupt your plans, leaving you doing more for others and less for yourself. It would be wise to pace yourself and avoid overextending your energy. Romantic desires may take a pleasant turn, as your fantasies could begin to align with reality. You may choose to spend your free time enjoying the company of close friends, which will help lift your mood. Physical closeness and emotional bonding with your spouse are likely to be especially fulfilling today. However, your confidence levels may remain lower than usual, largely due to an irregular or poorly managed daily routine. Remedy: Consuming foods with higher liquid content is believed to support better health and vitality. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Leo
This is a special day, as good health will empower you to achieve something truly remarkable. While new contracts may appear attractive, they may not deliver the returns you expect, so avoid making hasty investment decisions. Spending joyful moments with family and friends will bring emotional comfort and positivity. Those deeply in love will feel the music of romance resonating within them today—so powerful that it may overshadow everything else. Despite having ample free time, you may find it difficult to engage in activities that fully satisfy you. Married life, however, is set to experience a particularly harmonious and joyful phase. Unemployed individuals may face challenges in securing their desired job, making it essential to put in extra effort and remain persistent. Remedy: Wearing multi-coloured printed clothes is believed to help enhance growth and success in business or professional life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.
Virgo
An argument with a quarrelsome person could spoil your mood today, so it would be wise to avoid unnecessary confrontations. Remember, disputes and fuss rarely lead to positive outcomes. Value both your time and money, as neglecting either could invite challenges in the days ahead. On a positive note, your parents’ health is likely to improve, and their affection will bring you comfort and reassurance. If you plan to spend quality time with your partner, be mindful of your appearance—wearing something they dislike could unintentionally annoy them. You may be able to leave work early today, giving you the chance to relax at home by watching a movie or enjoying a walk in the park with family members. Make it a habit to surprise your spouse from time to time, as small gestures help them feel valued and appreciated. The day is also favourable for reconnecting with friends you have not met in a long while. However, be sure to inform them in advance to avoid wasting time. Remedy: Wearing a necklace strung with black and white pearls is believed to support better health. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.
Libra
Today, you may face several tensions and differences of opinion that could leave you feeling irritated and uneasy. Unexpected expenses may add to your financial burden, so it would be wise to manage your spending carefully. Support your brother in maintaining balance and control, and avoid fuelling conflicts unnecessarily—an amicable approach will help resolve issues more effectively. You may find yourself absorbed in romantic thoughts and memories of the past. There will also be strong intentions to focus on fitness and rejuvenation, but as with previous days, translating plans into action may prove challenging. On a brighter note, married life is likely to bring exceptional joy and fulfilment today. However, your confidence levels may remain lower than usual, largely due to an irregular daily routine. Remedy: Feeding a white rabbit is believed to help improve financial stability. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.
Scorpio
Smile—it is the best antidote to many of life’s problems. Those running a business with close friends or relatives should remain especially cautious today, as carelessness could lead to financial losses. Love, companionship, and emotional bonding are on the rise, but avoid openly expressing every romantic thought, as discretion will serve you better. Completing tasks on time will work in your favour, leaving you with valuable personal time at the end of the day. Procrastination, on the other hand, will only increase your workload and stress. If you allow too many people—other than your spouse—to influence or control your decisions, it may trigger an adverse reaction from your partner, so maintain healthy boundaries. A growing inclination toward spirituality may draw you to attend a yoga camp, read a spiritual book, or listen to the guidance of a spiritual teacher. Remedy: Gifting red-coloured clothing material to your partner from time to time is believed to enhance love and harmony in the relationship. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Sagittarius
If possible, avoid long journeys today, as you may be feeling physically weak and travel could further drain your energy. To ensure financial stability in the future, it would be wise to begin saving money from now. Overall, the day holds benefits, but someone you trust may disappoint you, offering an important lesson in discernment. Learn from past setbacks, as making a proposal today could backfire if not handled carefully. Use your time wisely—if you find yourself with free moments, channel them into something creative rather than letting them go to waste. There is a possibility that your spouse may feel slightly hurt upon learning about a secret from your past, so handle such matters with sensitivity. You may enjoy watching television more than usual today, but be mindful of eye strain and give your eyes adequate rest. Remedy: Offering two or three lemons to Lord Shiva or placing them near a Peepal tree is believed to promote better health. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Capricorn
Pay close attention to your health today, especially by avoiding liquor. Those who have been spending recklessly should rein in their expenses and begin saving seriously. Before making any changes to your home environment, ensure you have the approval and support of everyone involved. Romantic opportunities may arise, but they are likely to be short-lived. You will enjoy spending your free time walking under a clear sky and breathing in fresh air, which will help keep you mentally calm and composed throughout the day. Married life appears especially harmonious and fulfilling today. Your love for good food may take center stage—you could indulge in delicious treats or even visit a restaurant serving exotic cuisine. Remedy: Growing and caring for white flowering plants at home is believed to promote good health. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Aquarius
Remain calm and free from tension today. Investments related to your home or property are likely to prove profitable. Adopt a generous outlook and spend warm, affectionate moments with your family members. Your sincere and unconditional love carries a unique creative power. You will have sufficient free time to socialize and follow up on activities you truly enjoy. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring happiness and comfort into your life today. You may also consider hosting a small, informal gathering at home, even without prior announcements. Remedy: For a harmonious and blissful family life, engrave the Shukra Yantra on a piece of silver. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.
Pisces
Today may bring moments of tension and differences of opinion, leaving you feeling irritated and unsettled. However, monetary gains are likely to flow in from more than one source. People around you may offer fresh hopes and ideas, though success will largely depend on your own efforts. You may find it difficult to keep certain promises today, which could leave your lover feeling upset. A walk in the park might bring an unexpected encounter with someone from your past, with whom you once had disagreements. While the day holds the promise of romance, minor health concerns could cause some discomfort. Hosting too many guests may disturb your weekend plans, but stay positive—you may also get the chance to reconnect with several old friends, which will lift your spirits. Remedy: Donate food, mats, sweets, and a mirror in a bamboo basket to those in need to support steady growth in your career. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.