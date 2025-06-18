Today’s Horoscope, December 21, 2025: Zodiac Insights and Auspicious Timings

6 /12

Virgo

An argument with a quarrelsome person could spoil your mood today, so it would be wise to avoid unnecessary confrontations. Remember, disputes and fuss rarely lead to positive outcomes. Value both your time and money, as neglecting either could invite challenges in the days ahead. On a positive note, your parents’ health is likely to improve, and their affection will bring you comfort and reassurance. If you plan to spend quality time with your partner, be mindful of your appearance—wearing something they dislike could unintentionally annoy them. You may be able to leave work early today, giving you the chance to relax at home by watching a movie or enjoying a walk in the park with family members. Make it a habit to surprise your spouse from time to time, as small gestures help them feel valued and appreciated. The day is also favourable for reconnecting with friends you have not met in a long while. However, be sure to inform them in advance to avoid wasting time. Remedy: Wearing a necklace strung with black and white pearls is believed to support better health. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.