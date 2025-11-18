Today’s Horoscope for 18 November 2025: Predictions for All Zodiac Signs with Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
You’ll feel energetic, even amidst a hectic schedule. Past investments may lead to increased income. However, someone you trust could disappoint you. Be mindful of your partner’s preferences today to avoid misunderstandings. Share your ideas at work—your passion will pay off. Take some time to reflect on your personal growth. If a planned meeting was cancelled due to your spouse’s health, expect even better moments at home tomorrow. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 6 pm.
Taurus
Improvement in health is likely, offering relief from chronic issues. A creditor could ask you to repay a loan, potentially leading to financial strain; avoid borrowing if possible. Don’t impose your opinions on friends or family. Have faith in your loved ones. At work, someone may do a kind gesture for you. Help others, but don’t meddle in affairs that don’t concern you. Your spouse will shower you with affection and appreciation. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Gemini
You might feel nervous about social interactions; boost your confidence to overcome this. Expenses on your partner’s health may occur, but your savings will support you. Family disputes are possible, so remain calm and avoid arguments. Plan a romantic gesture for the evening. Work partners will support your ideas. Some unfinished tasks may catch attention at work, pushing you to catch up. Married life will bring special joy. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.
Cancer
Your sense of humor has the power to lift someone’s spirits today—reminding everyone that happiness is internal, not external. Improved finances will help with essential purchases. Family duties may feel burdensome, causing some stress. Love will transcend physical presence—cherish emotional connections. You’ll learn new things easily, and finding personal time will be rewarding. Married life promises a beautiful, joy-filled day. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Leo
Influential people might boost your morale significantly. Finances strengthen, and if you’ve lent money, it may be returned. You’ll attract attention effortlessly. Disagreements with your partner could arise, but their understanding will bring peace. Rely on your own strengths at work; creativity leads to beneficial outcomes. Your partner’s love will help you overcome any pains life brings. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Virgo
Physical recovery is likely—good news if you’ve felt unwell. Be cautious about lending money, even to neighbors, to avoid loss. Enjoy time with friends, but mind your spending. A new romantic interest may brighten your day. Delay any new partnerships or joint ventures and expect travel plans might change last-minute. You’ll feel grateful for your partner’s presence in your life. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.
Libra
Workplace pressure and family discord may challenge your focus. Unexpected expenses for a partner’s health could arise, but your prior savings will help. An extravagant lifestyle could trigger tension at home, so try not to overindulge. Romantic energy is high. Watch for disruptions to your work plans. Your efforts to improve your appearance will pay off. You’ll discover that true love goes beyond the physical. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Work on cultivating harmony within; resentment can be more harmful than you realize. Investing in antiques or jewelry could be positive. Stubbornness may upset friends or family. A change of scene, like a picnic with a loved one, could boost happiness. Opportunities to shine will arise at work. Free time may be interrupted by family needs. Married life promises fun and pleasure. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Sagittarius
Control your emotions carefully. Someone may ask to borrow money; verify their credibility before lending. Buying essentials for home may take up your evening. Spread positivity and affection today. Embrace changes at work—they’ll work out for you. Despite wishing to help your mother, other demands may intervene. A pleasant surprise from your spouse is in store. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.
Capricorn
Open communication with your spouse about family issues will renew your bond. This harmony will reflect on your children as well. Hold off on major financial decisions for now. You can effortlessly capture attention today. Avoid heated discussions that could strain relationships. Grab onto profitable new ideas. You might lack motivation in the morning, but productivity will pick up later. Expect your spouse to be unusually irritable. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Aquarius
Sharing joy with others will benefit your health, but neglecting self-care could have consequences. Financial gains are likely; performing acts of charity will also bring inner peace. Think about others’ needs, but don’t spoil children to avoid trouble. It’s a great day for romance and for launching new projects. Compliments will come your way. Doubts about your partner’s sincerity could disturb coming days if not addressed. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces
Pay extra attention to your health. Practice moderation in spending and entertainment. Steer clear of controversial conversations with close ones. A new type of romance may spark your day. Stepwise, patient changes will bring success. Enjoy moments of laughter and ease, especially with your spouse, as togetherness will feel especially sweet after a long gap. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.