Today’s Horoscope for 18 November 2025: Predictions for All Zodiac Signs with Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

2 /12

Taurus

Improvement in health is likely, offering relief from chronic issues. A creditor could ask you to repay a loan, potentially leading to financial strain; avoid borrowing if possible. Don’t impose your opinions on friends or family. Have faith in your loved ones. At work, someone may do a kind gesture for you. Help others, but don’t meddle in affairs that don’t concern you. Your spouse will shower you with affection and appreciation. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.