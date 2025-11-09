Today’s Horoscope: November 9, 2025 – Zodiac Insights, Auspicious Time & Lucky Colours

Aries
You are likely to enjoy good health today, and your cheerful mindset will strengthen your confidence. When you control unnecessary expenses, your money truly supports you — and today, you may realise this well. Your partner will be caring and encouraging, adding warmth to your day. An interesting new acquaintance may also cross your path. Some issues at work may bother you and distract your focus, so try not to dwell on them for too long. Married individuals may rediscover a renewed spark of love with their spouse. However, a complaint related to your children may upset you if you are married. Remedy: Offer rice pudding (kheer) to young girls to maintain positivity and happiness. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.
Taurus
Your polite nature will win appreciation today, and many people may express their admiration for you. Your dedication and hard work are likely to attract attention and could also bring financial gains. You may find yourself in the spotlight at a social gathering. However, remain cautious—someone may try to flirt with you. You might also enjoy a relaxed day with ample free time to watch your favourite shows or movies. A stranger could create misunderstandings between you and your partner, so stay alert. If your partner isn’t in the mood to talk, avoid pushing for conversation. Give them space, and things will naturally settle. Remedy: Wear a copper or gold bangle to enhance harmony in your love life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Gemini
Avoid raising your voice, as it may affect your health. Financial dealings may keep you occupied throughout the day, but by the end of it, you are likely to save a decent amount. In your focus on work, you may unintentionally overlook certain family needs, so try to maintain balance. Use your judgement wisely in matters of the heart today. Your sense of humour will be your strongest advantage and may lighten the mood around you. You will feel the warmth and affection of your life partner today. However, lingering worries may stop you from fully enjoying the day, so try to relax and let go. Remedy: Feed a brown cow with wheat, maize, and jaggery to promote harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.
Cancer
Acting on impulse may affect your health today, so try to stay calm and composed. It’s important to manage your finances wisely and spend with caution, or you may regret it later. Your spouse’s health may cause some concern. On a brighter note, a romantic connection is likely to bring joy and excitement to your day. Remember, success favours those who take initiative and put in effort. You may relive those early days of love with your partner, bringing warmth and nostalgia. Your admirable qualities will earn you appreciation and respect from others today. Remedy: Share and consume white sweets to attract positive health energies. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.
Leo
You’re likely to feel happy today as those around you offer their support. An improvement in your financial situation may allow you to comfortably purchase essential items. Offer guidance to your brother to help maintain harmony. Avoid fuelling any conflict—focus on resolving matters calmly and respectfully. The thought of meeting an old friend after a long time may fill you with excitement. However, the realisation that you haven’t been able to give enough time to your family or friends might bother you again today. On the brighter side, the evening with your spouse may turn out to be truly memorable. Someone close to you may not understand your perspective, which could leave you feeling stressed, so try to stay composed. Remedy: Avoid disrupting or speaking negatively during auspicious events, such as weddings, to maintain peace and mental balance. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Virgo
Stay calm and composed when interacting with influential or high-profile individuals—it will help you maintain confidence, which is as vital for your well-being as capital is for a business. Those who have made investments may face a financial setback today, so avoid unnecessary risks. Make the most of any free time by enjoying affectionate moments with your family. Love and romance may take centre stage and uplift your mood. After work, indulging in a favourite hobby can help you relax and unwind. You may also feel a renewed appreciation for the beauty of your marriage today. A rejuvenating spa session could add to your sense of well-being. Remedy: Include black pepper in your daily diet to support financial stability and prosperity. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Libra
You may finally feel relief from the stress and pressure you’ve been carrying for a long time. This is a good moment to adopt a healthier lifestyle so you can keep such worries away for the long run. Consider investing in stocks or mutual funds for steady long-term benefits. Your charm and ability to make a strong impression could bring positive results today. However, you may feel extra sensitive to your partner’s words—try to manage your emotions and avoid reacting in a way that could escalate matters. It’s time to address pending issues instead of delaying them further. A positive mindset and small steps today can lead to meaningful progress. Your partner’s lack of enthusiasm or motivation may slow down some of your plans. Watching a movie or series may inspire you to take a trip to the hills and escape into nature for a while. Remedy: To strengthen your romantic relationship, it is believed that flowing a mix of black and white sesame seeds in a river can be beneficial. Lucky Colour: Light Orange. Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Take time to rest today, as you’ve been dealing with considerable mental stress lately. A bit of recreation or entertainment will help you unwind. For financial success, rely on the advice of experienced and innovative individuals before investing. Choose your words carefully—avoid saying anything that may unintentionally hurt someone close to you. There may be a risk of misunderstandings affecting friendships, so stay mindful. You might get so absorbed in watching a movie on TV or your phone that important tasks could slip your mind. Your spouse may appear less sensitive toward your health today, which could leave you feeling unsupported. Late-night chats on your phone are fine in moderation, but overdoing it may cause issues. Remedy: Sharing meals together in the kitchen can strengthen love and bonding. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Sagittarius
This is a good time to turn towards spirituality, as it can greatly help you manage mental stress. Practices like meditation and yoga will strengthen your inner resilience and improve mental clarity. Your efforts to save money may pay off today, allowing you to put aside a suitable amount. When considering new investments, rely on your own judgement and think independently. Your partner may feel neglected if you don’t give them enough attention, so make sure to show care and appreciation. Carry yourself with confidence, but ensure your actions remain admirable. An unexpected guest may disrupt your plans, yet their presence could add joy to your day. Receiving a call or message from your boss over the weekend may not be pleasant, but you might have to deal with it today. Remedy: Include green lentils in your meals to promote positive speech and avoid negative expression. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
Long-pending issues may resurface today, causing some mental stress. You might receive money from an unexpected source, helping you resolve several financial concerns. If you plan to make changes at home, seek guidance from elders first to avoid misunderstandings or disapproval. There are signs of a romantic proposal coming your way. You may feel disinterested in socialising and choose solitude over company, valuing some peaceful “me time.” You are likely to experience the true joy and fulfilment of married life today. Spending time on self-care—such as a new hairstyle or a spa session—will boost your mood and confidence. Remedy: Maintain a harmonious family life by showing respect and appreciation to knowledgeable, fair-minded individuals, scholars, and intellectuals. Lucky Colour: Sea Green. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.
Aquarius
Holding on to feelings of resentment can be costly—it weakens your patience, clouds your judgement, and may create lasting damage in relationships. Be cautious when reviewing investment opportunities today; examine every detail before committing. A pleasant and unexpected piece of news could brighten your mood, and sharing it with your family will uplift them as well. Matters of the heart may face some strain today, so handle conversations with care. Your competitive spirit will work in your favour and help you succeed in any challenge you take on. You may encounter a stronger, more assertive side of your spouse today, which could leave you feeling a bit unsettled. However, you will also be reminded of the value of true friends who stand by you no matter what. Remedy: Using fragrant items—such as natural scents or aromatic products—can help promote better health and positivity. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3.25 pm to 4.15 pm.
Pisces
Your generous nature will work in your favour today, helping you overcome negative emotions such as doubt, distrust, stress, and jealousy. You have a strong understanding of what others expect from you, but be mindful not to overspend in an attempt to please everyone. You may find yourself playing the role of a peacemaker at home. Listening patiently to each family member’s concerns will help maintain harmony. Adding a refreshing outing—like a picnic—with your partner can add joy and warmth to your love life. Take some time for self-reflection today. If you feel lost or overshadowed by others, step back and reconnect with your true self. A beautiful and memorable day with your spouse is on the cards. However, avoid showing off, as it could create unnecessary distance between you and your friends. Remedy: Apply a tilak of saffron (kesar) or sandalwood on your forehead to enhance your personality and aura. Lucky Colour: Pearl White. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 6.45 pm.