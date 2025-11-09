Today’s Horoscope: November 9, 2025 – Zodiac Insights, Auspicious Time & Lucky Colours

7 /12

Libra

You may finally feel relief from the stress and pressure you’ve been carrying for a long time. This is a good moment to adopt a healthier lifestyle so you can keep such worries away for the long run. Consider investing in stocks or mutual funds for steady long-term benefits. Your charm and ability to make a strong impression could bring positive results today. However, you may feel extra sensitive to your partner’s words—try to manage your emotions and avoid reacting in a way that could escalate matters. It’s time to address pending issues instead of delaying them further. A positive mindset and small steps today can lead to meaningful progress. Your partner’s lack of enthusiasm or motivation may slow down some of your plans. Watching a movie or series may inspire you to take a trip to the hills and escape into nature for a while. Remedy: To strengthen your romantic relationship, it is believed that flowing a mix of black and white sesame seeds in a river can be beneficial. Lucky Colour: Light Orange. Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.