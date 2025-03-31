Virgo: Expectant mothers should be extra cautious while walking and avoid standing near friends who are smoking, as it could harm the unborn child. Socializing in large groups will be enjoyable, but be mindful of rising expenses. Spend time with close friends who truly understand your situation and needs. A sudden shift in your romantic mood may leave you feeling unsettled. Embracing new techniques at work will enhance your efficiency, and your unique approach will capture the attention of those around you. You might spend the evening with a colleague, but by the end, you may feel it wasn’t worthwhile. Concerns over your spouse’s health could also cause stress today. Remedy: Practice Pranayama (breathing techniques) every morning to keep your body fit and mind fresh.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.