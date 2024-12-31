Virgo: Your kind and compassionate nature will bring you plenty of joyful moments today. However, be cautious with your belongings, as there’s a risk of theft. Relatives might surprise you with unexpected gifts but may also seek your help in return. Your love life remains strong and unshakable. At work, you’re likely to get a task you’ve always wished for, making the day more fulfilling. If you’ve been busy, you may finally find some alone time, though household chores could take up a significant part of it. Your marriage will experience a beautiful and memorable day today. Remedy: Eat 11 grains of wheat at sunrise to enhance your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.