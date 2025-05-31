Virgo: Your inner strength and fearlessness will significantly boost your mental clarity and resilience. Maintain this momentum—it will help you stay composed and in control, no matter the situation. If you've borrowed money, you may need to repay it today, which could put a strain on your finances. Be mindful of your expenses and plan carefully. At home, try to be more understanding and responsive to your family's needs. Avoid saying things that might unintentionally hurt others. Romance may take a backseat today, and emotional distance might be felt. It's wise to distance yourself from people who drain your energy or waste your time. Your spouse may not offer the support you expect during challenging moments, which could be disheartening. However, staying patient is key—rushing through tasks or reacting impulsively may lead to mistakes or losses. Remedy: For a happy and harmonious family life, offer Prasad at a Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and donate food to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.15 pm.