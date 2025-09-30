Virgo: Be mindful of what you eat and drink, as carelessness could affect your health. Financial gains through your children are likely today, filling you with happiness. Avoid being too rigid with family members, as it may disturb domestic harmony. Misunderstandings in love are possible. Colleagues may invite you to a small get-together after work. A family member might insist on spending time with you, which you’ll agree to, though it could take up much of your day. Some family tensions may arise, but your spouse’s affection will comfort you by the day’s end. Remedy: For better health, feed rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.