Virgo: Today brings positive energy, and you may finally find relief from a prolonged illness. The day will start well, but unexpected expenses in the evening might leave you feeling uneasy. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today. Stay cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you. If you've been facing challenges at work, expect a significant improvement. Those who are often accused of not spending enough time with family may plan to make up for it, but an urgent task could disrupt those plans. Married life may present some minor challenges today, so handle situations with patience. Remedy: Wearing green-coloured shoes can bring happiness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.