Virgo: An evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be cautious about overeating and consuming too much alcohol. Financial worries may ease as your parents step in with their support. Use your intelligence and influence today to resolve sensitive matters at home. You might meet someone who brings the joy of love into your life. It's a good day to consider starting a new partnership venture, with benefits likely for all involved—just be sure to think carefully before committing. Explore any travel opportunities that come your way. However, growing suspicion toward your partner could escalate into a major argument. Remedy: Practice early morning breathing techniques (Pranayama) daily to keep your body healthy and your mind clear.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:45 am to 1:15 pm.