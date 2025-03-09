Virgo: If you’re feeling overwhelmed by stress, spend time with children—their warmth, cuddles, or even an innocent smile can instantly uplift your mood. If you have a pending legal matter related to finances, the court’s decision is likely to be in your favour, bringing financial gains. Avoid imposing your views on children, as it may frustrate them. Instead, communicate with patience and help them understand your perspective. Be cautious, as one-sided attraction could lead to disappointment. Work matters will go smoothly, but jumping to conclusions or making impulsive decisions may create unnecessary problems. Your spouse may intentionally say something hurtful today, which could leave you feeling upset for a while. Remedy: Show respect and donate raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow fabric to a Brahmin to maintain happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.