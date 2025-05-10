Virgo: Engaging in a sport or physical activity today will do wonders for your fitness and boost your energy. Financial strain may arise due to a family member’s illness, but right now, their well-being should take priority over monetary concerns. Social gatherings will be enjoyable, though it’s wise to keep personal matters to yourself. To keep your love life strong and harmonious, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say—trust your own experiences and intuition. Let go of the company that drains your energy or distracts you from your path; your time is too valuable to waste. Your spouse may feel uncertain about your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by day's end, understanding and warmth will prevail, bringing you closer. Though you have big plans for the weekend, beware of procrastination—it could leave you feeling unfulfilled. Stay focused and take things one step at a time. Remedy: To nurture a joyful and fulfilling love life, gift green clothing to one another as a symbol of harmony and renewal.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.