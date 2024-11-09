Virgo: Your dearest dream is about to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check to avoid unexpected issues. Be cautious with spending and avoid risky financial schemes. Spend a calm, relaxing day with family; if others bring their troubles to you, keep your focus on maintaining peace of mind. Don’t lose yourself in your relationship—stay balanced. Today offers a perfect opportunity for meditation, helping you feel mentally at ease. Taking your spouse on a romantic outing will strengthen your bond. In your free time, enjoy the peaceful view of the open sky while relaxing on the rooftop. Remedy: Prepare bread from a mix of grains and feed it to birds for financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.