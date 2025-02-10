Virgo: Your honest and bold opinions might wound your friend's pride. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advisable for long-term financial benefits. Spending the evening at a movie theatre or enjoying dinner with your spouse will help you unwind and feel wonderful. Holding grudges against your partner won’t help—stay calm and express your true emotions instead. Attending lectures and seminars today could introduce fresh ideas for personal growth. Be cautious with your belongings to avoid loss or theft. Your spouse may be preoccupied with friends, which could leave you feeling neglected. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting moon-related items such as fabrics, pearls, or sweets in white or silver tones.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.