Virgo: Today promises to be filled with fun and recreation. Investing in real estate could bring profitable returns. Be mindful of others’ feelings and make an effort to adapt to your family’s needs. Your soulmate will keep you in their thoughts throughout the day. While you may plan some "me time" amidst a busy schedule, unexpected official work might disrupt those plans. On the brighter side, your married life will take a pleasant turn, bringing you joy. Spending time with friends or family is likely, but you might feel a bit frustrated if they indulge in excessive shopping. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to enhance happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.