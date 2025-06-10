Virgo: If you're feeling overly stressed, spend some time with children. Their innocent smiles or a warm hug can instantly lift your spirits. Some unemployed individuals under this sign may receive job offers today, improving their financial situation. However, someone close may not be completely honest with you. Your strong communication skills will help you handle any upcoming challenges. Be careful in your relationship—small issues might cause tension with your partner. If you’re considering a business partnership, choose someone who is energetic and driven. You may step out alone today without informing anyone, needing space to reflect, even if your mind feels crowded with thoughts. Your spouse may express frustration about the current state of your married life. Remedy: To enhance romance in your relationship, offer oil and prasad at a Shani temple.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.