Virgo: Your polite nature will earn you appreciation, with many people showering you with compliments. Secure your extra money in a safe investment that will benefit you in the future. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress—be sure to actively participate rather than just observing. Minor misunderstandings may strain your relationship with your partner, so be patient and understanding. Embracing new technology will be crucial to keeping up with changing times. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to find some time for yourself, allowing you to engage in creative activities. However, your spouse may seem indifferent to your health today, which could be disappointing. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, donate a coconut and seven almonds at a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.