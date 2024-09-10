Virgo: Yoga and meditation will help you stay physically fit and mentally balanced. Be cautious at work or in business, as negligence could lead to financial losses today. Maintain a calm attitude with your family to preserve peace at home. Avoid being too forceful in romantic relationships. Trust your instincts before committing to any partnership. Don’t hesitate to express what’s on your mind. You may encounter some challenges in your marriage today. Remedy: To bring harmony to your love life, show respect and honour towards saints and sages.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.