Virgo: Pressure from seniors at work and minor discord at home may cause stress and affect your concentration. A family member’s illness could bring some financial strain, but their health should remain your top priority. Relatives or friends may visit, making your evening pleasant. However, your beloved might struggle to handle your unpredictable behavior today. On the brighter side, you could receive recognition at work for your good deeds. You may also feel nostalgic and enjoy doing activities you once loved in childhood. A small disagreement with relatives is possible, but it will end on a positive note. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, offer kapoor aarti to Lord Krishna.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.