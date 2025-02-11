Virgo: Your health will thrive when you share happiness with others. However, avoid making financial investments today without seeking advice. A short trip to visit relatives will offer a much-needed break from your busy routine, bringing comfort and relaxation. If you're planning to go out with your partner, pay attention to your outfit—ignoring this may unintentionally upset them. Work-wise, you may take on extra responsibilities, which could lead to better pay and career growth. It’s also a great day to participate in social or religious gatherings. Be mindful of how much influence others have over you—if you allow someone other than your partner to make decisions for you, it may lead to tension in your relationship. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting white and black roses to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.