Virgo: Avoid raising your voice, as it may affect your health. Travelling could be exhausting and stressful for some, but it is likely to bring financial gains. Grandchildren will bring immense joy and happiness. Be cautious, as someone might try to create a rift in your love life today. Workplace matters will work in your favour, and you can expect good news from a distant place by late evening. Miscommunication may lead to trouble, but you can resolve it through open and honest discussion. Remedy: To maintain excellent health, sit under the moonlight for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: Around 2 pm.