Virgo: Take good care of your health today. Businesspeople and traders may see profits, bringing smiles and satisfaction. You’ll play the role of a peacemaker at home. Listening to everyone’s concerns will help maintain harmony in the family. Your partner may want to spend quality time with you and might expect a small gift as well. New challenges may arise at work, especially if you're not careful with your words or actions—handle situations with tact and diplomacy. You might end up spending most of the day resting at home, but by evening, you'll realise how valuable time really is. The illness of a child or an elderly family member could cause stress and may affect your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: Feed wheat and jaggery to cows to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.